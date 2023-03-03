Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're slithering into the world of snakes.

Advertisement

Whether you love them or are frightened of them, you cannot deny that snakes are fascinating, adaptable creatures. They are found on every continent except Antarctica, and occupy all sorts of habitats, from deserts, to swamps, to forests, oceans and trees.

In this episode, herpetologist Prof Mark O’Shea, reveals how snakes move, why we have so few species in the UK, and how venom works.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offers you will love!

  • Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
  • Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
  • Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement