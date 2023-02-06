Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're talking about your hidden influence on other people.

How strong are your powers of persuasion? Probably a lot greater than you realise. That’s according to social psychologist Vanessa Bohns, professor of organizational behaviour at Cornell University and author of book You Have More Influence Than You Think.

In this episode, she explains the power of compliments, a concept called behavioural contagion, and how to convince somebody to do you a favour.

