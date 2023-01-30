Instant Genius Podcast: How to enhance your focus with sound, with Dr Nick Perham
Will listening to certain types of music boost your focus? Could the background noise of a coffee shop increase your attention levels? Dr Nick Perham answers these questions and much more.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing how music and sound influences your focus.
What music will improve your concentration most? Could the hubbub of a coffee shop increase your attention span? And what’s the deal with white noise? To answer all your questions about how to best use sound to boost your focus, we’re joined by Dr Nick Perham, reader in applied cognitive psychology at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in astronomy and the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduates at The University of Sheffield.
