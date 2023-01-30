Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing how music and sound influences your focus.

What music will improve your concentration most? Could the hubbub of a coffee shop increase your attention span? And what’s the deal with white noise? To answer all your questions about how to best use sound to boost your focus, we’re joined by Dr Nick Perham, reader in applied cognitive psychology at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

