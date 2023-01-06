Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore the surprising science of behaviour change.

Are you struggling to form a new habit, or kick an unhelpful one? While behaviour change is doubtlessly difficult, it can be made easier with a few simple psychological tools. To explain this and the neuroscience of habit formation, we speak to Dr Gabija Toleikyte, lecturer in psychology at Sheffield Hallam University.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

