Instant Genius Podcast: How to change your habits, with Dr Gabija Toleikyte
We explore the neuroscience behind big behavioural change.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore the surprising science of behaviour change.
Are you struggling to form a new habit, or kick an unhelpful one? While behaviour change is doubtlessly difficult, it can be made easier with a few simple psychological tools. To explain this and the neuroscience of habit formation, we speak to Dr Gabija Toleikyte, lecturer in psychology at Sheffield Hallam University.
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in astronomy and the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduates at The University of Sheffield.
