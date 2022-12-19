Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by microbiologist Dr Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University to talk about so-called ‘zombie viruses’ beneath the ice of Earth's melting polar regions.

Could these hidden microbes spark an epidemic? Or could the real threat be something much more surprising?

