Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by microbiologist Dr Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University to talk about so-called ‘zombie viruses’ beneath the ice of Earth's melting polar regions.

Advertisement

Could these hidden microbes spark an epidemic? Or could the real threat be something much more surprising?

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

  • Treat yourself or a loved one - a gift subscription to BBC Science Focus Magazine makes the perfect gift!
  • Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement