Instant Genius Podcast: Zombie viruses in the Arctic, with Dr Arwyn Edwards
Published: 19th December, 2022 at 08:55
The world’s polar regions are melting. Beneath the ice lurks all kind of microbes, but how much of a threat do they really present?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by microbiologist Dr Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University to talk about so-called ‘zombie viruses’ beneath the ice of Earth's melting polar regions.
Could these hidden microbes spark an epidemic? Or could the real threat be something much more surprising?
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
