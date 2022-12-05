Instant Genius podcast: Mars in opposition, with Dr Stu Clark
Published: 05th December, 2022 at 08:09
This week Mars will be lit up by our Sun, providing astronomers and amateur stargazers a wonderful chance to study the Red Planet.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by astronomer and author Dr Stu Clark to explore how our image of Mars has evolved over the last 150 years.
And there's a particular reason for this: this week the Red Planet comes into opposition, providing you with an excellent chance to study Mars from Earth.
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
