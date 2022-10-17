Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Kimberly Arcand.

Advertisement

She is a data visualiser and science communicator for NASA.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Arcand explores a future where you could hold a supernova in your hand, or even listen to a black hole. This is all part of the development of astrophysics, moving past flat 2D images to a more interactive experience.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: