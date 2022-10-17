Instant Genius Podcast: Holding the Universe in your hands, with Dr Kimberly Arcand
Published: 17th October, 2022 at 12:10
Dr Kimberly Arcand, a data visualiser for NASA, explains how astrophysics is moving beyond flat 2D images, and how you can get involved at home.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Kimberly Arcand.
She is a data visualiser and science communicator for NASA.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Arcand explores a future where you could hold a supernova in your hand, or even listen to a black hole. This is all part of the development of astrophysics, moving past flat 2D images to a more interactive experience.
Authors
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
