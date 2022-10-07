Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The science and soul of music, with prof Susan Rogers

By
Published: 07th October, 2022 at 13:15
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!

Why do you love the songs that you do? Why does music have such a powerful hold over us? Can you love music without being musical? We spoke to prof Susan Rogers to find out.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to prof Susan Rogers, legendary record producer-turned-neuroscientist.

Advertisement

Rogers worked with Prince for almost five years during his commercial peak in the 80s, including on albums Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, and The Black Album.

She's the director of the Berklee Music Perception and Cognition Laboratory, and author of This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You (£20, W. W. Norton & Company).

In this episode of Instant Genius, Rogers reveals what science can tell us about our musical taste, what our favourite songs might tell us about ourselves and, of course, what it was like to work with Prince.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Save when you subscribe today!

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
  • Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN