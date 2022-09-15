Instant Genius Podcast: Dung Beetles, with Sally-Ann Spence

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Pilcher, a biologist and science author.

She discusses whether we can bring back a species after it has gone extinct, and how the research could help us protect species under threat of extinction.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

