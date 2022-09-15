Instant Genius Podcast: Dung Beetles, with Sally-Ann Spence
Published: 15th September, 2022 at 09:00
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
Dung beetle expert Sally-Ann Spence explores the little insects, revealing where you can find them, and why we should look after them.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Pilcher, a biologist and science author.
Advertisement
She discusses whether we can bring back a species after it has gone extinct, and how the research could help us protect species under threat of extinction.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement