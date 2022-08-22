Instant Genius Podcast: Future of artificial intelligence, with Kate Darling

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Kate Darling, a researcher specialising in human-robot interaction at the MIT Media Lab.

She talks artificial intelligence and why we don't need to worry about a robot revolution.

