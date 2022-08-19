Instant Genius Podcast: Life on Mars, with Lewis Dartnell

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Lewis Dartnell, an astrobiologist and research scientist at the University of Westminster.

Advertisement

He examines the search for life on Mars, and upcoming research that could expand our understanding of the planet.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: