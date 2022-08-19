Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: Life on Mars, with Lewis Dartnell

By
Published: 19th August, 2022 at 16:03
Lewis Dartnell, an astrobiologist and research scientist at the University of Westminster, explains what we might find in the search for life on Mars.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Lewis Dartnell, an astrobiologist and research scientist at the University of Westminster.

He examines the search for life on Mars, and upcoming research that could expand our understanding of the planet.

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked in technology and science journalism since graduating in 2018 with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

