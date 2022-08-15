Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: What caused the heatwave and drought, with Dann Mitchell

By
Published: 15th August, 2022 at 16:42
Professor Dann Mitchell joins us on our podcast, Instant Genius, to discuss recent heatwaves and drought.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dann Mitchell, a professor of climate science.

He unpacks the causes of recent droughts and heatwaves that have rocked the UK.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

