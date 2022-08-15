Instant Genius Podcast: What caused the heatwave and drought, with Dann Mitchell
Published: 15th August, 2022 at 16:42
Professor Dann Mitchell joins us on our podcast, Instant Genius, to discuss recent heatwaves and drought.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dann Mitchell, a professor of climate science.
He unpacks the causes of recent droughts and heatwaves that have rocked the UK.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
