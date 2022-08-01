Instant Genius Podcast: Inside the mind of a bee, with Prof Lars Chittka
Zoologist Prof Lars Chittka joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Lars Chittka.
He's a professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, and author of The Mind Of A Bee (£25, Princeton University Press).
He unpacks the incredible depth of intelligence exquisitely packed into a bee's brain.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Lars on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lars reveals why we should care about bee brains and how the hive mind really works.
