Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Inside the mind of a bee, with Prof Lars Chittka

By
Published: 01st August, 2022 at 07:00
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

Zoologist Prof Lars Chittka joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Lars Chittka.

Advertisement

He's a professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, and author of The Mind Of A Bee (£25, Princeton University Press).

He unpacks the incredible depth of intelligence exquisitely packed into a bee's brain.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Lars on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lars reveals why we should care about bee brains and how the hive mind really works.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
  • After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN