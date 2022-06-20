Instant Genius Podcast: Sloths, with Dr Rebecca Cliffe
Dr Rebecca Cliffe, founder and executive director of the Sloth Conservation Foundation, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Rebecca Cliffe.
She's the founder and executive director of the Sloth Conservation Foundation. In this episode, she busts the myths around these loveable animals and explains just how bizarre their biology is.
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Rebecca on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Rebecca explains how humans are threatening sloth populations, and what we can all do to help.
Authors
Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus. Her BA degree specialised in science publishing and she has been working as a journalist since graduating in 2018. In 2020, Amy was named Editorial Assistant of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors. She looks after all things books, culture and media. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.
