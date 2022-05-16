Instant Genius Podcast: Dog intelligence, with Jules Howard
Zoologist Jules Howard joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Jules Howard.
He's a zoologist and author of Wonderdog: How The Science Of Dogs Changed The Science Of Life (£17.99, Bloomsbury Sigma).
In this episode, he tells us all about how smart dogs really are.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Jules on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Jules tells us all about the history of dogs in scientific research.
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Subscription offer
Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.