Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Dog intelligence, with Jules Howard

By
Published: 16th May, 2022 at 07:00
Zoologist Jules Howard joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Jules Howard.

He's a zoologist and author of Wonderdog: How The Science Of Dogs Changed The Science Of Life (£17.99, Bloomsbury Sigma).

In this episode, he tells us all about how smart dogs really are.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Jules on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Jules tells us all about the history of dogs in scientific research.

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

