Instant Genius Podcast: Lichens, with Kerry Knudsen

By
Published: 02nd May, 2022 at 06:00
Lichenologist Kerry Knudsen joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kerry Knudsen.

He’s a world-leading lichen expert at the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague who has discovered dozens of new lichen species (and currently has 20 more on his desk waiting to be described). In this episode, he tells us all about the biology of lichens.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Kerry on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Kerry tells us all about why lichens are so important, and how they deal with a changing planet.

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

