Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The origins of religion, with Robin Dunbar

By
Published: 25th April, 2022 at 08:06
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

Robin Dunbar, a professor of evolutionary psychology, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Robin Dunbar.

Advertisement

He's an anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist at the University of Oxford, and author of the new book How Religion Evolved And Why It Endures (£22, Pelican).

He talks about the evolution of religion, its origins and its future.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Robin on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Robin digs deeper into how spirituality weaves its magic on our brains.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement
BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content