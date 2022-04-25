Instant Genius Podcast: The origins of religion, with Robin Dunbar
Robin Dunbar, a professor of evolutionary psychology, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Robin Dunbar.
He's an anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist at the University of Oxford, and author of the new book How Religion Evolved And Why It Endures (£22, Pelican).
He talks about the evolution of religion, its origins and its future.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Robin on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Robin digs deeper into how spirituality weaves its magic on our brains.
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Subscription offer
Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.