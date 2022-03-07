Instant Genius Podcast: Hyenas, with Prof Adam Hart

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to zoologist and broadcaster Prof Adam Hart. He’s the presenter of Tooth and Claw, a BBC World Service series that examines our preconceived ideas about nature’s most fearsome predators, and how we live with animals that can and occasionally do eat us.

He tells us everything we need to know about hyenas, and their tense relationship with the human world.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Adam on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Adam explains the challenges facing conservationists who hope to protect endangered predators that can include humans among their prey.

