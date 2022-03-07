Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Hyenas, with Prof Adam Hart
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Hyenas, with Prof Adam Hart

Zoologist Prof Adam Hart joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to zoologist and broadcaster Prof Adam Hart. He’s the presenter of Tooth and Claw, a BBC World Service series that examines our preconceived ideas about nature’s most fearsome predators, and how we live with animals that can and occasionally do eat us.

Advertisement

He tells us everything we need to know about hyenas, and their tense relationship with the human world.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Adam on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Adam explains the challenges facing conservationists who hope to protect endangered predators that can include humans among their prey.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

gU_0fKEo

Daniel Bennett

Social networks

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99.
  • After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW