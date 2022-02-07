Instant Genius Podcast: Mindwandering, with Moshe Bar

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to cognitive neuroscientist Moshe Bar.

Advertisement

He’s the author of Mindwandering: How Your Constant Mental Drift Can Improve Your Mood and Boost Your Creativity (£18.99, Bloomsbury). Moshe explains what the brain does when it goes wandering and how you can use the act of mindwandering – or daydreaming as some might call it – to give your mood and creativity a boost.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Moshe on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Moshe explains why sometimes we find it hard to be alone with our thoughts, why we might need to teach machines to daydream, and why mindwandering isn’t always a good thing.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: