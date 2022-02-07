Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Mindwandering, with Moshe Bar

Cognitive neuroscientist Moshe Bar joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to cognitive neuroscientist Moshe Bar.

He’s the author of Mindwandering: How Your Constant Mental Drift Can Improve Your Mood and Boost Your Creativity (£18.99, Bloomsbury). Moshe explains what the brain does when it goes wandering and how you can use the act of mindwandering – or daydreaming as some might call it – to give your mood and creativity a boost.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Moshe on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Moshe explains why sometimes we find it hard to be alone with our thoughts, why we might need to teach machines to daydream, and why mindwandering isn’t always a good thing.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

