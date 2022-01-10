Instant Genius Podcast: The origin and evolution of mammals, with Dr Elsa Panciroli

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to palaeontologist Dr Elsa Panciroli. She’s a Research Fellow at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, and author of Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution.

She takes us 300 million years back in time to an age long before the rise of the dinosaurs to chart the evolution of some of our most ancient ancestors.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Elsa on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, tells us how ancient mammals survived the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and made the Earth their own.

