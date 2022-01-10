Accessibility Links

  Instant Genius Podcast: The origin and evolution of mammals, with Dr Elsa Panciroli
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The origin and evolution of mammals, with Dr Elsa Panciroli

Palaeontologist Dr Elsa Panciroli joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to palaeontologist Dr Elsa Panciroli. She’s a Research Fellow at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, and author of Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution.

She takes us 300 million years back in time to an age long before the rise of the dinosaurs to chart the evolution of some of our most ancient ancestors.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Elsa on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, tells us how ancient mammals survived the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and made the Earth their own.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Science Focus Podcast.

