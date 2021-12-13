Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Algae, with Ruth Kassinger
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Algae, with Ruth Kassinger

Science writer Ruth Kassinger joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to science writer Ruth Kassinger, author of Bloom: From Food to Fuel, The Epic Story of How Algae Can Save Our World.

Advertisement

She tells us everything we need to know about this bizarre organism, from the animal that grows algae in its fur to why we should be including it in our diet.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Ruth on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Ruth tells us all about how we could use algae to tackle climate change.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

AmyBarrett_2021

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus. Her BA degree specialised in science publishing and she has been working as a journalist since graduating in 2018. In 2020, Amy was named Editorial Assistant of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors. She looks after all things books, culture and media. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

Christmas21_Sidebar_ScienceFocus
  • Save up to 61%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW