  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Eating for your brain, with Kimberley Wilson
Instant Genius Podcast: Eating for your brain, with Kimberley Wilson

Psychologist and nutrition expert Kimberley Wilson joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to psychologist, nutrition expert and Great British Bake Off finalist Kimberley Wilson.

She explains what we should eat to keep our brains healthy.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Kimberley on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Kimberley explains how to get the most out of your Christmas dinner.

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

