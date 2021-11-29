Instant Genius Podcast: Eating for your brain, with Kimberley Wilson

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to psychologist, nutrition expert and Great British Bake Off finalist Kimberley Wilson.

Advertisement

She explains what we should eat to keep our brains healthy.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Kimberley on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Kimberley explains how to get the most out of your Christmas dinner.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: