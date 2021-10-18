Instant Genius Podcast: Psychology of evil, with Dr Julia Shaw

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw. She’s the host of the true crime podcast Bad People on BBC Sounds with comedian Sofie Hagen.

She tells us everything we need to know about the psychology of crime, from how false memories can sway a trial, to whether evil truly exists.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Julia on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, she tells us all about what drives someone to commit a crime, and whether prison really reduces reoffending.

