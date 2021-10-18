Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Psychology of evil, with Dr Julia Shaw
Instant Genius Podcast: Psychology of evil, with Dr Julia Shaw

Criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw. She’s the host of the true crime podcast Bad People on BBC Sounds with comedian Sofie Hagen.

She tells us everything we need to know about the psychology of crime, from how false memories can sway a trial, to whether evil truly exists.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Julia on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, she tells us all about what drives someone to commit a crime, and whether prison really reduces reoffending.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus. Her BA degree specialised in science publishing and she has been working as a journalist since graduating in 2018. In 2020, Amy was named Editorial Assistant of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors. She looks after all things books, culture and media. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

