Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The nature of time, with Colin Stuart
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The nature of time, with Colin Stuart

Astronomy author Colin Stuart joins us on our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to astronomy author and speaker Colin Stuart. He’s the author of the new book Time: 10 Things You Should Know.

Advertisement

He explains why time has an arrow, its intimate relationship with space, and why it’s impossible to go back in time and kill Hitler.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Colin on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Colin tells us all about his book.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Jason Goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Science Focus Podcast.

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW