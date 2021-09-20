Instant Genius Podcast: The nature of time, with Colin Stuart

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to astronomy author and speaker Colin Stuart. He’s the author of the new book Time: 10 Things You Should Know.



He explains why time has an arrow, its intimate relationship with space, and why it’s impossible to go back in time and kill Hitler.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Colin on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Colin tells us all about his book.

