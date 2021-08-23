Instant Genius Podcast: Migraines, with Dr Katy Munro

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Katy Munro, a GP headache specialist at the National Migraine Centre. She hosts the podcast Heads Up, and is the author of the new book Managing Your Migraine (£9.99, Penguin Life).

Advertisement

Katy tells us all we need to know about migraine headaches, from what’s going on in your body during an attack, to the up-and-coming treatments her patients describe as life-changing.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Katy on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Katy explains how migraines affect your entire body.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: