Instant Genius Podcast: Migraines, with Dr Katy Munro

Dr Katy Munro joins us on our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Katy Munro, a GP headache specialist at the National Migraine Centre. She hosts the podcast Heads Up, and is the author of the new book Managing Your Migraine (£9.99, Penguin Life).

Katy tells us all we need to know about migraine headaches, from what’s going on in your body during an attack, to the up-and-coming treatments her patients describe as life-changing.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Katy on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Katy explains how migraines affect your entire body.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

