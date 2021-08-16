Accessibility Links

  Instant Genius Podcast: Procrastination, with Dr Fuschia Sirois
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Procrastination, with Dr Fuschia Sirois

Dr Fuschia Sirois joins us on our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Fuschia Sirois, a well-being researcher from The University of Sheffield.

Fuschia unpacks the psychology of procrastination – from why we do it, to how to stop.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Fuschia on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, explains how being more compassionate isn’t only self-indulgent, but can also produce huge health rewards.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Thomas is a Staff Writer at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things Q&A. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards.

