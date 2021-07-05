Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Personality change, with Dr Christian Jarrett
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Personality change, with Dr Christian Jarrett

Cognitive neuroscientist Dr Christian Jarrett joins us on these episodes of our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

In this episode of our new podcast Instant Genius, we’re joined by cognitive neuroscientist Dr Christian Jarrett, author of the book Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change (£14.99, Robinson).

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Christian tells us all about what forms personality traits – and the simple ways to change yours.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Christian on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Christian discusses brain myths and the future of dream engineering.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Thomas is a Staff Writer at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things Q&A. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards.

