  Instant Genius Podcast: The Neanderthals, with Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The Neanderthals, with Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes

Archaeologist Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes joins us on this episode of our new podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.



In this episode of our new podcast Instant Genius, we’re joined by archaeologist Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes, author of the book Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art.

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Rebecca tells us all about Neanderthals, and reveals how they continue to shape our view about deep human history.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Rebecca on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Rebecca tells us about Kindred, and reveals why Neanderthals’ reputation changed from grunting cavemen to sensitive and intelligent humans.

