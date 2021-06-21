Instant Genius Podcast: The Neanderthals, with Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes

In this episode of our new podcast Instant Genius, we’re joined by archaeologist Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes, author of the book Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art.

In each episode of this weekly show, you'll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Rebecca tells us all about Neanderthals, and reveals how they continue to shape our view about deep human history.

