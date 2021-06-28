Instant Genius Podcast: Hidden geometry, with Jordan Ellenberg

In this episode of our new podcast Instant Genius, we’re joined by mathematician, author of the book Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Absolutely Everything,

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Jordan tells us all about his book, and why geometry is about so much more than triangles and circles.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Jordan on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Jordan discusses the maths of mapping COVID-19.

