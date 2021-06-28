Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Hidden geometry, with Jordan Ellenberg
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Hidden geometry, with Jordan Ellenberg

Mathematician Jordan Ellenberg joins us on these episodes of our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

In this episode of our new podcast Instant Genius, we’re joined by mathematician, author of the book Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Absolutely Everything,

Advertisement

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Jordan tells us all about his book, and why geometry is about so much more than triangles and circles.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Jordan on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Jordan discusses the maths of mapping COVID-19.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong? – Matt Parker © Getty Images
Everyday science

Matt Parker What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong?

Hannah Fry: How much of our lives are secretly underpinned by maths? © Paul Wilkinson Photography
Everyday science

Hannah Fry How much of our lives is secretly underpinned by maths?

Hannah Fry
Everyday science

Hannah Fry What's the deal with algorithms?

Can science explain everything? - Michael Blastland © Getty Images
Everyday science

Michael Blastland Can science explain everything?

Podcast: How to understand statistics in the news and when to trust them © Getty Images
Everyday science

Podcast How to understand statistics in the news and when to trust them

Instant Genius
Everyday science

Instant Genius Podcast The science of cooking, with Dr Stuart Farrimond

Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs? © Idil Sukan
Everyday science

Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs?