  2. The Human Body
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Calories, with Dr Giles Yeo
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Calories, with Dr Giles Yeo

Dr Giles Yeo joins us on our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’s Dr Giles Yeo.

Giles tells us about the history of calorie counting and whether there’s such thing as ‘good’ and ‘bad’ calories.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Giles on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Giles tells us about the obesity epidemic and the dangers of diet influencers.

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist with a background in physics and has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he has written about everything from simulation universes to talking robots. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Science Focus Podcast.

Tags

