Instant Genius Podcast: Sleep, with Dr Matthew Walker

Dr Matthew Walker joins us on our podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Matthew Walker, author of the book Why We Sleep (£10.99, Penguin).

Matthew tells us about how sleep evolved and what happens when we don’t get enough.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Matthew on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Matthew tells us about the science of dreams, and his book.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

