Instant Genius Podcast: Forensic anthropology, with Prof Sue Black

Instant Genius is a bite-sizes masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to forensic anthropologist Prof Sue Black, author of the book Written In Bone: Hidden stories in what we leave behind (£18.99, Doubleday).

Sue explains the science behind identifying a body at a crime scene.

Warning: This episode contains a frank and academic discussion about forensic investigation – how it works and what clues a dead body might leave behind – which some listeners may find uncomfortable.

