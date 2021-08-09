Instant Genius Podcast: Childhood, with Dr Emma Byrne

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Emma Byrne, author of How to Build a Human.

Advertisement

Emma tells us about the hidden science of childhood, from why kids won’t eat their greens to how toddlers develop language.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Emma on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Emma delves into the flawed science behind some of the most common parenting advice.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: