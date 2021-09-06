Accessibility Links

Instant Genius Podcast: Science denial, with Lee McIntyre

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Lee McIntyre, a research fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University. He’s the author of How to Talk to a Science Denier (£19.99, MIT Press).

Lee tells us about why science denial is on the rise, from flat-Earthers to anti-vaxxers, and where conspiracy theories come from in the first place.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lee explains how we could inoculate against science denial, and why he plans to attend the next flat-Earth conference.

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

