Instant Genius Podcast: CRISPR, with Prof Fyodor Urnov

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Prof Fyodor Urnov. He works at the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkley in California with Jennifer Doudna, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of CRISPR.

CRISPR is a revolutionary method of gene editing. Fyodor tells us how CRISPR is already changing the lives of people with genetic disorders, and why it’s essential that gene editing therapies are accessible to all.

