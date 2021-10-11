Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Mental Shortcuts, with Prof Marcus du Sautoy
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Mental Shortcuts, with Prof Marcus du Sautoy

Mathematician Prof Marcus du Sautoy joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Marcus du Sautoy. He’s the Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Oxford, and author of the book Thinking Better: The Art Of The Shortcut.

Advertisement

He reveals how thinking like a mathematician can help you make better decisions in all aspects of life.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Marcus on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Marcus reveals why maths is much more creative than the stuff we’re taught in school.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

gU_0fKEo

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

Autumn 21 Banners-920x612px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 40%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW