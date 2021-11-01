Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Health hacks, with Dr Michael Mosley
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Health hacks, with Dr Michael Mosley

Former medical doctor and BBC presenter Dr Michael Mosley join us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Michael Mosley, a former medical doctor and host of the BBC podcast Just One Thing.

Michael explains the simple lifestyle changes we can all make to improve our health and wellbeing.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Michael on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Michael explains ‘exercise snacking’, time-restricted eating and the surprising health benefits of video games.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

