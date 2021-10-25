Accessibility Links

  Instant Genius Podcast: UK wildlife, with Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: UK wildlife, with Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin

Naturalists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin join us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin. They’re naturalists and conservationists, and recently filmed their journey around the UK for the BBC programme Chris & Meg’s Wild Summer. They’re also hosts of the BBC’s wildlife programme Autumnwatch.

They tell us about all the different types of wildlife we can see right here in the UK.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Chris and Megan on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, they explain what we all can do to help to support the natural world.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus. Her BA degree specialised in science publishing and she has been working as a journalist since graduating in 2018. In 2020, Amy was named Editorial Assistant of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors. She looks after all things books, culture and media. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

