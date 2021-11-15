Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Brain myths, with Dr Lisa Feldman-Barrett
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Brain myths, with Dr Lisa Feldman-Barrett

Neuroscientist Dr Lisa Feldman-Barrett joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Lisa Feldman-Barrett. She’s a professor of psychology at Northeastern University and author of Seven And A Half Lessons About The Brain.

She debunks some common misconceptions about the brain and explains how our grey matter really works.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Lisa on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lisa explores the idea of free will (in neuroscience) and explains how our brains are wired into one another, and what that means for our wellbeing

Authors

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

