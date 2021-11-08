Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Dog behaviour, with Mat Ward
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Dog behaviour, with Mat Ward

Dog behaviourist Mat Ward join us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Mat Ward, author of What Dogs Want.

Advertisement

He debunks the myths of dog behaviour, and explains how to get your pup ready for your return to the office.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Mat on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Mat explains the most effective way to train your canine friend.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

IMG_4160 copy

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Social networks

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Tags

Static ScienceFocus 370 Xmas-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 54%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW