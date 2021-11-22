Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Gravity, with Marcus Chown
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Gravity, with Marcus Chown

Science writer Marcus Chown joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to science writer Marcus Chown.

Advertisement

He tells us everything we need to know about gravity, from Isaac Newton’s apple falling from a tree to Einstein’s General Relativity.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Marcus on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Marcus explains the physics behind gravitational waves.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

Static ScienceFocus 370 Xmas-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 54%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW