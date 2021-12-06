Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Consciousness and comas, with Dr Adrian Owen
Instant Genius Podcast: Consciousness and comas, with Dr Adrian Owen

Cognitive neuroscientist Dr Adrian Owen joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to cognitive neuroscientist Dr Adrian Owen. He’s the author of Into the Grey Zone: Exploring the Border Between Life and Death.

He explains how he’s been able to communicate with patients in vegetative states and comas, and what consciousness is like for a patient in this condition.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Adrian on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Adrian explores whether his “mind-reading” technique might make it into more hospitals in the future. He also explains how the technology is evolving and how mind-machine interfaces could help these patients communicate with the wider world.

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

