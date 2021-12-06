Instant Genius Podcast: Consciousness and comas, with Dr Adrian Owen

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to cognitive neuroscientist Dr Adrian Owen. He’s the author of Into the Grey Zone: Exploring the Border Between Life and Death.

He explains how he’s been able to communicate with patients in vegetative states and comas, and what consciousness is like for a patient in this condition.

