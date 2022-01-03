Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Gut health, with Dr Megan Rossi
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Gut health, with Dr Megan Rossi

The Gut Health Doctor, Megan Rossi, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Megan Rossi, also known as the Gut Health Doctor.

Advertisement

She’s the author of the new book Eat More, Live Well (£16.99, Penguin Life). In the book, she explains the diversity diet: a way to improve your gut health without cutting out your favourite foods.

She tells us everything we need to know about gut health and what we can eat to improve it.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Megan on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Megan talks us through the diversity diet, and explains how counting ‘plant points’ can improve your gut health.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

January sale subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Try 3 issues for just £5
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
SUBSCRIBE NOW