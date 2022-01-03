Instant Genius Podcast: Gut health, with Dr Megan Rossi

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Megan Rossi, also known as the Gut Health Doctor.

She’s the author of the new book Eat More, Live Well (£16.99, Penguin Life). In the book, she explains the diversity diet: a way to improve your gut health without cutting out your favourite foods.

She tells us everything we need to know about gut health and what we can eat to improve it.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Megan on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Megan talks us through the diversity diet, and explains how counting ‘plant points’ can improve your gut health.

