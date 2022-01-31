Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Crows, rooks and ravens, with Dr Kaeli Swift
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Crows, rooks and ravens, with Dr Kaeli Swift

Ornithologist Dr Kaeli Swift joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to ornithologist Dr Kaeli Swift.

Advertisement

She’s an expert on corvids, a group that includes crows, ravens, magpies, rooks and more. She tells us all about their lifestyle and intelligence, and how you can befriend a crow.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Kaeli on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Kaeli explains the intriguing funeral rituals carried out by crows.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

IMG_4160 copy

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Social networks

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Tags

January sale subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Try 3 issues for just £5
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
SUBSCRIBE NOW