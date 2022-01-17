Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: Breathing, your hidden superpower, with James Nestor
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Breathing, your hidden superpower, with James Nestor

Science journalist James Nestor joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to science journalist James Nestor.

He’s the author of Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, which was shortlisted for the 2021 Royal Society Science Book Prize.

He explains why so many of us are breathing wrong, and why it matters.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from James on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, James tells us about the breathing techniques we could use to improve our health.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

