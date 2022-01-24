Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of intimacy, with Dr Michelle Drouin

Psychologist Dr Michelle Drouin joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Michelle Drouin.

She’s a professor of psychology at Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne, and the author of Out of Touch: How to Survive an Intimacy Famine.

She tells us all about why intimacy, both physical and emotional, is essential for our mental health.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Michelle on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, she explains how we can get more intimacy in our day-to-day lives.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

