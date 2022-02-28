Instant Genius Podcast: How biology got females wrong, with Lucy Cooke

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to zoologist, author and broadcaster Lucy Cooke.

Advertisement

She’s the author of Bitch: A Revolutionary Guide to Sex, Evolution and the Female Animal (Doubleday, £20). She’s also has a show called Political Animals that’s airing on Radio 4 now and available on BBC Sounds.

She explains all the things that biology has got wrong about the females of animal species.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Lucy on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lucy explains whether the Y chromosome, the one that all males share, is dying out.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: