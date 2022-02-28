Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: How biology got females wrong, with Lucy Cooke

Zoologist Lucy Cooke joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to zoologist, author and broadcaster Lucy Cooke.

She’s the author of Bitch: A Revolutionary Guide to Sex, Evolution and the Female Animal (Doubleday, £20). She’s also has a show called Political Animals that’s airing on Radio 4 now and available on BBC Sounds.

She explains all the things that biology has got wrong about the females of animal species.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Lucy on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Lucy explains whether the Y chromosome, the one that all males share, is dying out.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

