Instant Genius Podcast: Preparing for disaster, with Michał Zalewski

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to computer security expert Michał Zalewski.

Michał is the author of Practical Doomsday: A User’s Guide to the End of the World. He explains what disasters we should be preparing for, and what simple, straight-forward things we can do to have the biggest impact.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Michał on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Michał tells us how to survive the end of the world.

