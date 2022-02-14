Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The metaverse, with Prof David Reid
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The metaverse, with Prof David Reid

Virtual reality expert Prof David Reid joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to virtual reality expert Prof David Reid.

Advertisement

He explains the metaverse – a new form of internet focused on interactivity that we could all be experiencing very soon.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from David on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, David explains the barriers the metaverse needs to overcome if it wants to be truly accessible for all.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

1517597140533

Alex Hughes

 

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked in technology and science journalism since graduating in 2018 with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future techology.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe for just £3.50 an issue
  • Save 36% and enjoy a no commitment, risk free offer.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
SUBSCRIBE NOW