Instant Genius Podcast: The animal kingdom’s mathematicians, with Brian Butterworth

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Prof Brian Butterworth.

He’s a professor of cognitive neuropsychology at University College London, and author of Can Fish Count? (£20, Quercus Books).

He explains how animals approach counting and mathematics, and how they are more like humans than you might expect.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Brian on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Brian explains how we as humans differ in our ability to count, where counting originated and how you could improve your numerical skills.

