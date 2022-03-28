Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The animal kingdom’s mathematicians, with Brian Butterworth
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The animal kingdom’s mathematicians, with Brian Butterworth

Neuroscientist Prof Brian Butterworth joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Prof Brian Butterworth.

He’s a professor of cognitive neuropsychology at University College London, and author of Can Fish Count? (£20, Quercus Books).

He explains how animals approach counting and mathematics, and how they are more like humans than you might expect.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Brian on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Brian explains how we as humans differ in our ability to count, where counting originated and how you could improve your numerical skills.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked in technology and science journalism since graduating in 2018 with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future techology.

